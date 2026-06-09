KMCH Sempora showcases advanced ENT and Surgery facilities during walkthrough

Srinagar, Jun 8: Kashmir Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) Sempora on Monday organized a walkthrough of its ENT and Surgery Departments, showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities, advanced infrastructure, and patient care services available at the institution.

The Department of Surgery highlighted its expertise in minimally invasive and advanced laparoscopic procedures, including laparoscopic cholecystectomy (keyhole surgery for gallstone disease) and hernia surgery.

The Department of ENT showcased its state-of-the-art Audiology Unit equipped with Pure Tone Audiometry, Impedance Audiometry, OAE and BERA facilities, along with advanced speech therapy services. The department also features a dedicated Temporal Bone Dissection Lab for postgraduate students.

Kashmir’s leading ENT and Head & Neck Surgeon, Prof. (Dr.) Rafiq A. Pampori, former Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, was the Guest of Honour at the event.

Also present were Managing Director KMCH, Tousif Ahmad; Executive Director KMCH, Insha Qazi; Principal KMCH and Head of the Department of ENT, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan; Medical Superintendent, Dr. Syed Mubashir; Professor and Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Sheikh Sajad; heads of various departments, senior faculty members, consultants, specialist doctors from multiple disciplines, members of the media, and a large gathering of attendees.

Addressing the event, Prof. (Dr.) Rafiq A. Pampori emphasized the importance of professionalism and ethics in the medical field, stating that these are the cornerstones of any healthcare institution.

He said that the medical profession demands the highest standards of professional conduct and ethical practice so that patients receive the best possible care. He urged healthcare professionals to work with dedication and zeal to meet the evolving requirements of the healthcare system.

Prof. Pampori expressed satisfaction at witnessing the extensive infrastructure developed at KMCH and noted that the medical profession is advancing rapidly, making it essential for healthcare professionals to remain updated with the latest developments around the clock.

He appreciated the efforts of KMCH and said that establishing such state-of-the-art infrastructure within a short span of time is a remarkable achievement.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director KMCH, Tousif Ahmad, said that the walkthrough was organized to create awareness among about the various healthcare facilities, advanced medical technologies, and specialized services that have been established at the hospital.

He said KMCH is equipped with some of the most advanced medical machinery available, enabling doctors to provide high-quality diagnosis and treatment across multiple specialties.

Tousif Ahmad said that KMCH will continue to organize medical camps, as it has done in the past, to serve people in its catchment areas. He said these initiatives form an important part of the hospital’s community outreach programme.

He stressed that healthcare awareness is vital for building a healthier society and said people should seek timely medical attention and make use of the affordable healthcare services being offered by the hospital.

He said that KMC is in the process of operationalizing its state-of-the-art modular operation theatres and plans to augment its healthcare infrastructure with advanced surgical intensive care units (ICUs) and additional ventilator-equipped beds to enhance critical care services

Principal KMCH and Head of the Department of ENT, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan, commended the ENT and Surgery Departments for their remarkable efforts in developing state-of-the-art facilities and expanding specialized healthcare services.

He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff in building departments equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced medical technology.