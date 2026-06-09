KU observes 9th World Bicycle Day

Srinagar, Jun 8: The University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday celebrated the 9th World Bicycle Day with an on-campus bicycle rally under the theme “Cycling for a Greener Future.”

The event was organized by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPE&S) KU in line with the directions of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The rally witnessed overwhelming participation from faculty members, administrative staff, students, children from the Kashmir University Model High School, residents of the campus including Mirza Bagh, and members of civil society, reflecting a collective resolve to promote eco-friendly mobility and fitness.

In her message Vice Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofer Khan lauded the enthusiastic participation of all stakeholders and emphasized the significance of such initiatives in fostering environmental consciousness and physical well-being.

She urged participants to actively embrace cycling as a sustainable mode of transport and a healthy lifestyle choice.

The rally was flagged off by Registrar, KU Prof. Naseer Iqbal, from the iconic Allama Iqbal Library.

The participants cycled through across the campus, including the picturesque Naseem Bagh, enjoying both the natural beauty of the University and the spirit of the occasion.

Highlighting the multiple benefits of cycling Prof Naseer Iqbal noted that besides promoting physical fitness, cycling contributes significantly towards reducing carbon emissions and conserving resources.

He also encouraged greater use of bicycles in daily life, especially in the backdrop of austerity measures across the country.

Earlier, Coordinator DPE&S KU, Dr. Surjeet Singh, welcomed the participants and presented a detailed overview of the programme.

Dr. Singh informed that the Directorate contemplates to organize a series of bicycle rallies and awareness programmes in the coming weeks aimed at encouraging students and employees to adopt active and healthy lifestyles while contributing towards a cleaner and greener environment.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony held at the DPE&S where all participants were felicitated for their enthusiastic involvement.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Volleyball Coach Muneer Alam.