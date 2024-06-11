Breaking

Bodies of four including two-yr-old killed in J-K terror attack brought to Jaipur

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand

The bodies of four victims, including the two-year-old, killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi were brought to Jaipur by train on Tuesday.

The bodies of the deceased, namely Pooja Saini, a resident of Murlipura in Jaipur, her two-year-old son Livansh (Kuttu), Rajendra Saini and Mamta Saini, both residents of Chaumun in Jaipur, and one of the injured Pawan Saini, were brought to Jaipur.

Pawan Saini is Pooja Saini’s husband and Rajendra and Mamta Siani are Pooja’s uncle and aunt.

Eight members of a family hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur were also injured in the attack. All eight injured are undergoing treatment at Narayan Hospital in Katra.

Speaking to ANI, the brother of Dinesh Gupta, one of the injured persons, said, “SDM contacted us and informed us about my brother being admitted to the ICU. He went on June 4 and was about to return on June 10. I talked to my brother. He is fine. A total of our 8 family members are admitted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra district.”

Meanwhile, the search operation is still underway in the forest area in and around the incident site. Vehicle checking is also underway.

According to officials, the J-K Police Special Operation Group, Indian Army and CRPF are present at the site.

At least nine people were killed and 42 others were injured in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine that took place on Sunday evening, June 9, in Reasi district. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. JK police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday and the NIA’s forensic team is working on collecting evidence. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service to resume from June 18, booking started

Jitendra Singh assumes charge as Union Minister of State at PMO for third consecutive term

Universities in India can now admit students twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC chairman

MeT forecast ‘Heatwave’ In Jammu, Hot & Dry Weather In Kashmir

“Both countries will have to play a role”: Omar Abdullah on Reasi bus terror attack

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Real estate stocks rise after announcement of 3 crore homes under PM Aawas Yojana
Next Article Centre notifies fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of J-K High Court
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to next level: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Developing Story
Health Department Deploys Teams to Rayil, Gund Amid Diarrhea Outbreak Due to Suspected Contaminated Water
Developing Story
Centre notifies fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of J-K High Court
Developing Story
Real estate stocks rise after announcement of 3 crore homes under PM Aawas Yojana
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.