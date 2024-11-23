MLASPEAKS: Women empowerment & economic dev at the forefront: MLA Sadiq

Srinagar, Nov 22: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA from Zadibal constituency, Tanvir Sadiq, on Friday said that he will improve essential public services, including roads, healthcare, and education, to ensure a better quality of life for the residents of his constituency.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Tanvir said that his priorities are numerous, but if he were to list them, they include transforming Mir Behri into a tourist village, completing the Karam Shah Bridge that connects Syeda Kadal with Mir Behri, benefiting a population of 25,000.

“Other key initiatives are the remodeling and reconstruction of houseboats, reducing license fees for Shikaras, and constructing community halls in Murredpora, Lal Bazar, Chan Mohalla, Jogilanker Rainawari, Gurpora, KokerBagh, Baba Pora Zoonimar, General Bagh Mumma Khan, Tibitian Colony, and upgrading ones in Dargah Hazratbal and Makhdoom Sahab to address the rising population and lack of public spaces,” he said.

He further said that strengthening and upgrading healthcare facilities, such as those in Zadibal, Lal Bazar, and Zoonimar, is also a priority. “I also aim to make all stadiums functional in various areas, improve educational infrastructure, establish fire service stations in Lal Bazar and Dal, and set up craft institutes. Above all, my focus is on cleaning and transforming Dal Lake, Ancharsar, Khushalsar, and Gilsar into major tourist attractions,” he added.

Tanvir said that within just one month, work on all these priorities has been initiated. “While some of these projects will take time to complete, I am committed to ensure they are accomplished during my tenure,” he added.

He said economic development and employment generation were top priorities in his manifesto. “The youth of Zadibal have tremendous potential, and my aim is to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to create job opportunities. We will also focus on skill development programs to empower young people with the tools they need to succeed,” he said.

He also said that creating a business-friendly environment would attract investments to the area. “We need to restore trust among investors and provide incentives for industries that can thrive in Zadibal,” he added.

He said inclusion and social welfare are central to his vision for Zadibal. “Our manifesto promises to uplift marginalized communities by ensuring access to education, healthcare, and welfare schemes. I will ensure no section of society is left behind,” he said.

He said that women’s empowerment is another key area of focus. “Women will be prioritized in skill development programs, and we will create platforms for their active participation in economic activities.”

He said that accountability and transparency will be hallmarks of his tenure. “We will implement measures to curb corruption and ensure that government policies are shaped by public input. This will restore faith in governance,” he added.

He added that regular interactions with the people of Zadibal would be conducted to address their concerns effectively. “We want to bridge the gap between the government and the people by ensuring open and responsive communication.”

He also said that protecting the environment is a critical part of his developmental plan. “Environmental sustainability will be at the heart of our policies. We will tackle pollution, conserve natural resources, and promote eco-friendly practices,” he added.

“The people of Zadibal have placed their trust in me, and I will work tirelessly to live up to their expectations,” he added.