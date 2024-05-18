BJP ‘proxies’ using Delhi pressure tactics to sway Kashmiri voters, claims Mufti

Srinagar, May 17: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that democracy is being “torn apart” in Kashmir while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “proxies” of bringing people from Delhi to pressure locals to vote for them.

Addressing the media persons in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Mehbooba said those who broke away from PDP are now fighting the elections on behalf of the BJP.

“How much money those who broke away from PDP are receiving from Delhi for their rallies,” she asked. “PDP lacks funds and cannot afford roadshows.”

She claimed that other parties are threatening people to vote for them, and those who refuse are being jailed, with officers being used to intimidate voters.

Mufti said that in 1987, some political parties sought Delhi’s help in rigging the elections, which led to the rise of militancy (terrorism) and resulted in the deaths of thousands of youth.

“Efforts are being made to repeat the rigging of 1987, as political workers are being arrested. The situation now mirrors that of 1987 when leaders – referring to the National Conference (NC) – misled Delhi by saying that if they didn’t interfere, they would lose Kashmir,” she said.

She criticised the National Conference, saying they have never spoken out about the suffering of the Kashmiri people under the BJP rule. “Had Omar Abdullah agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement, I would have campaigned for him, but he did not listen,” she claimed.

The former CM said that the BJP after seeing the large turnout at PDP rallies has become frustrated and is using various tactics to weaken the party. “First, they broke up the PDP, thinking it was over, but they don’t realise that people, especially the youth, are participating in PDP rallies,” she said.

Regarding the events of August 5, 2019, Mehbooba said the youth of Kashmir intended to respond with their ballots, sending a message to New Delhi that their actions were “illegal and forceful”. “This election is not about PDP vs NC or making drains, roads or bridges, but about electing those who will speak for the people of Kashmir in parliament,” she said.

Mufti said that during the PDP’s brief time in power, they managed to remove POTA and the Task Force from Kashmir, open roads to Pakistan, and build schools and colleges.

The PDP chief also expressed anger over the detention of star campaigner Shoukat Pandit, a key supporter of the incarcerated Engineer Rashid, who has been sent to Sub-Jail Kupwara.

Mufti appealed to the people of north Kashmir to vote for PDP candidate Fayaz Mir, who is contesting the Baramulla parliamentary constituency. “I promise to release those unjustly imprisoned if we win,” she said.