AIP delegation visits LoC-affected families in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 10: A high-level delegation from the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) visited various locations in Baramulla to meet families affected by recent cross-border firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

The delegation, led by senior AIP leaders Dr Adil Nazir Khan, Ajaz Ahmad Lone and Abrar Rashid, son of incarcerated MP Baramulla Er Rashid, visited Govt Degree College Boniyar, Women’s College Baramulla, Gurudwara Old Town Baramulla and Darul Uloom Sheeri to express solidarity with the affected families, the party said in a statement issued here.

Expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said, “Our party stands firmly with the families who have been displaced and are suffering due to the ongoing turmoil along the LoC. We visited LoC families in Baramulla to listen to their grievances and extend all possible support.”

He said the party will visit other areas of Kashmir and Jammu to meet affected families. “AIP believes that these people, living under constant threat, deserve immediate and adequate assistance from the authorities. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the damage to property caused by cross-border shelling in Jammu also,” he said.

The AIP extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rajouri, who tragically lost his life after being hit by shelling in Rajouri town.

Meanwhile, during the visit, Abrar Rashid conveyed a heartfelt message from his father, MP Baramulla Er Rashid, to the affected families. “Despite being incarcerated, Er Rashid remains deeply concerned about the hardships faced by the LoC residents. He wants to assure them that he stands with them in spirit and remains committed to their cause. He believes that the voices of the marginalised should never be silenced and continues to advocate for their rights even from behind bars,” Abrar said.

Dr Adil emphasised the need for the government to devise a long-term plan to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of LoC residents. Ajaz Lone reiterated AIP’s demand for better infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and relief measures for the displaced families.

The delegation reiterated the growing demand for the release of MP Er Rashid, emphasising that his presence is essential at this crucial time. “The people of Baramulla need their representative among them, especially when they are facing adversity. His release would not only strengthen the morale of the affected families but also ensure that their voices are more effectively raised at the national level,” the party said.