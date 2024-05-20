Baramulla Lok Sabha seat creates history, records 59 per cent polling: J&K CEO

Says Voting percentage highest in history, no violence reported anywhere

Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole Thursday said that the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency recorded approximately 59 percent voter turnout, marking the highest polling percentage in the democratic history of the constituency.

This milestone was achieved without any reports of violence throughout the polling day. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Pole highlighted the significant achievement of the Baramulla constituency.

“The people of Baramulla have made history today with the highest poll percentage ever recorded for the parliamentary seat and an election day free from violence,” Pole stated.

He detailed that the constituency had 2,103 polling stations, all monitored by CCTV surveillance to ensure smooth conduct. Despite some complaints of slow polling, investigations revealed that the polling staff were working diligently and effectively.

“There were no untoward incidents reported anywhere, and zero violence was witnessed,” Pole emphasized. The Handwara assembly segment recorded the highest polling percentage at 67.5 percent, while the Gurez assembly segment saw the lowest turnout.

Pole provided a historical comparison of polling percentages for the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency: 2019: 34.57% 2014: 39.13% 2009: 41.84% 2004: 35.65% 1999: 27.79% 1998: 41.94% 1996: 46.65%—(KNO)