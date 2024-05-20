Breaking

Sajad Lone cast his vote in Handwara says, “very confident” of winning

Sajad Lone, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) chairman and candidate from Baramulla parliamentary constituency cast his vote at a polling booth in Handwara and said he is “very confident” of winning.

Lone, a former separatist who became a mainstream politician is contesting against Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, squaring off in this highly diverse district of Baramulla.

More than 34.79 per cent of the 17.37 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the first six hours of polling in the Baramulla while over Jammu and Kashmir recorded 34.79 per cent till 1 PM.

Meanwhile, polling was going on smoothly across the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the police have ensured adequate security arrangements in the area to ensure a smooth voting process.

“Voting is going on well. People have come out in large numbers. We have ensured adequate security arrangements so that people can vote without any fear…,” Nagpure said speaking to ANI.

People in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch cast their ‘home vote’ for the first time for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

According to the poll body, neighbouring Ladakh recorded the highest voter turnout 52.02 per cent.

The cumulative voter turnout for 49 parliamentary constituencies undergoing polls for the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections remained 57.47 pc, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. (ANI)

