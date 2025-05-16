India will act decisively against terrorism: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, MAY 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday hailed the valour and strategic precision of the Indian Armed Forces for the execution of Operation Sindoor, calling it a historic military victory that delivered exemplary punishment to the masterminds of terror operating from Pakistan.

“The nation is proud of our Armed Forces for scripting a historic saga of bravery through Operation Sindoor, avenging the Pahalgam terror attack with courage and clarity,” Sinha said. He asserted that the operation marked a decisive shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine and had transformed the trajectory of the fight against terrorism.

“Operation Sindoor has changed the course of the anti-terror campaign in one focused and measured strike. Nine major terror camps were destroyed, 11 Pakistani air bases hit, and several high-profile terrorists eliminated. It was not just a military operation—it was a message,” he said.

He added that the Indian Armed Forces had not only dismantled terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan but were now actively neutralising terrorists on Indian soil. “Within a week, six terrorists have been eliminated in South Kashmir in joint operations with the Indian Army. Terrorists are now being hunted one by one,” the Lieutenant Governor said, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to eliminating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is our unwavering resolve to rid the Union Territory of terrorism,” Sinha declared. He emphasized that the Armed Forces would continue to act decisively to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and to safeguard peace and prosperity across the nation.

Calling Pakistan a “terrorist country,” Sinha said, “We now see no distinction between Pakistan and the masterminds of terror residing within it. The world has witnessed how terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is planned and executed by Pakistan.”

He warned that India would now respond to future acts of terror as acts of war. “Our mighty forces have made it clear—we will enter deep into Pakistan’s heartland to eliminate terrorists,” he said.

Echoing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Sinha also raised concerns over Pakistan’s nuclear posture. “As Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh ji rightly said, Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail won’t work anymore. The international community must take note that such weapons are unsafe in the hands of a rogue nation. Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal must be brought under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he added.

Sinha’s remarks came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment and Srinagar Air Base, warned that Pakistan would pay a heavier price if it continued supporting terrorism. Singh had also called for IAEA oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, underlining the global threat posed by Islamabad’s reckless behaviour.