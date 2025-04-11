Breaking

ECI rejects suggestions on EVMs’ vulnerability to hacking 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Election Commission on Friday rejected the suggestions that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the country are vulnerable to hacking, asserting that the machines work like simple calculators which are not connected to the internet or infrared.

Referring to the reported remarks of United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, that her office has obtained evidence of vulnerabilities to the hacking of electronic voting systems for manipulating votes, the sources pointed out that some countries use “electronic voting systems” which are a mix of multiple systems, machines and processes including various private networks including the Internet.

They underlined that India uses Electronic Voting Machines that work like “simple, correct and accurate calculators” and cannot be connected to either the internet, WiFi or infrared.

These machines have stood legal scrutiny by the Supreme Court and are invariably checked by the political parties at various stages, including conduct of “mock polls” before actual polling starts.

More than five crore paper trail machine slips have been verified and matched while counting in front of political parties, they pointed out.

Then Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, had in January responded to Musk’s claim saying, “A global IT expert said EVMs can be hacked while our elections were going on. They (the US) don’t have EVMs, they have electronic voting mechanisms.

You Might Also Like

Ladakh announces teams for Ice Hockey League

India, UAE to collaborate in fields of industries, advanced technologies; MoU inked

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni set to lead Chennai Super Kings for 200th time

NIA conducts searches in 5 J&K districts in terror infiltration and attack cases

Tourists rescued, local missing after Glacier collapse in Sonamarg

Share This Article
Previous Article Ayodhya had a massive impact on shaping ideas and culture in Asia: LG Sinha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Ayodhya had a massive impact on shaping ideas and culture in Asia: LG Sinha
Breaking
15 flights diverted from Delhi airport after dust storm, Air India issues travel advisory
Breaking
6 members of Nomad Family injured, 20 cattle killed in Chennai-Nashri Tunnel accident 
Breaking
Sajad Lone lashes out at NC of sabotaging Waqf Discussion in Assembly
Breaking