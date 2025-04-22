SKUAST-K kicks off education fair

Srinagar, Apr 21: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), a hub of innovation and excellence, has inaugurated the SKUAST-K Education Fair 2025. The event is being held at the Shalimar Campus from 21st to 24th April 2025.

The fair was officially inaugurated by Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazir Ahmad, who was joined by key officials, including the Director of Education, Registrar, Director Planning and Monitoring, Dean Student Welfare, Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Associate Director, Education and other senior officers.

Various stalls set up by different faculties and colleges of SKUAST-K showcased their diverse academic programs. The fair provides a dynamic platform for aspiring students and their parents to connect directly with university departments and interact with education experts.

Attendees have the opportunity to explore more than 14 undergraduate courses, 67 master’s courses, and 55 doctoral programs offered by SKUAST-K. The event aims to provide valuable academic guidance on admission procedures, scholarships, global exposure, placement opportunities, student startup funding, and other related support services.