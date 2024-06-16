Breaking

Awaam Ki Awaaz, the people’s voice completes 3 years today

RK Online Desk
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that valuable suggestions from citizens helped in policy-making in diverse sectors.

In this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, LG Sinha said, It has also strengthened Jan Bhagidari at the grass-roots level and encouraged people to actively participate in nation building process.

“The record voter turnout in the recently concluded parliamentary election reflects people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the constitution”, he said.

Sinha said, “Malik Shugufta Nabi of Ganderbal is a beacon of inspiration for others. She is helping women in distress and bringing hope in their lives.

 

 

