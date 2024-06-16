LG Sinha calls for Public unity and cooperation to eradicate terrorism

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to the public to stay united and provide information to police force and security agencies to completely neutralize the terror ecosystem.

In this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, LG Sinha said, “My tributes to the civilians martyred in the terror attack in Reasi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

“Let me assure the people that those behind the attack will pay a very heavy price for their barbaric & heinous act”, he said.

“The record voter turnout in the recently concluded parliamentary election reflects people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the constitution”, he said.