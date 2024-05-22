‘Attempt to malign my image’: Mirwaiz on reports over land allotment case

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said reports claiming that ACB Srinagar has filed an “instant” FIR against him and his kin in the land allotment case of his residence in Nigeen by the custodian department is an attempt to malign his image.

In a statement, issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Mirwaiz Manzil said that the report also claimed that if proved Mirwaiz’s house and land will be confiscated by the authorities and he will be evicted.

The statement reads that the attempt to malign and harass is clear from this threat in media when he received no intimation or notice of this matter.

“It is part of the same media propaganda carried out against him in 2018 when multiple properties including the properties of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Darul ul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil were all attributed to him and later all proved to be false and baseless. These things will not cow the Mirwaiz down,” it reads.

It added that the fact of the matter is that no property at present – house or land belongs to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Nigeen.

“The residential land and house in which he lives in Nigeen was purchased and built upon by his father Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq in 1973, the same year that Mirwaiz Umar was born. Its boundary walls are the same since that year,” it added.

It reads that after 1990 till yesterday when this news was released, he had no inkling of this matter as no information or notice was ever sent or shared with him by the concerned. “If, as per the authorities, there was any issue involved, the concerned, as is the procedure, should have intimated him instead of ‘instantly booking’ him in the case. The motive to malign and defame is apparent,” it reads.

The statement added that Mirwaiz and his kin, who is also being implicated, is a well respected civil servant known for his integrity, neither of who have, nor will do anything that is immoral and illegal—(KNO)