Developing Story

First batch of Team India players to depart for US on May 25 for T20 World Cup: Sources

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
ANI_20221023086

The first batch of Team India will leave for the US on May 25 to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup, sources said.

The tournament will start on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA. India’s T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

The first batch of players will consist of players who are not participating in the playoffs stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title ever since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

Property of Self-styled terrorist Commander attached in Shopian: Police

‘Attempt to malign my image’: Mirwaiz on reports over land allotment case

KPDCL urges domestic consumers to avail interest waiver under Power Amnesty Scheme

“On June 4, people will wake them from their sleep”: PM Modi takes dig at opposition at rally in Basti

Paytm registers 25% growth in revenue at Rs 9,978 crore in 2023-24

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KPDCL urges domestic consumers to avail interest waiver under Power Amnesty Scheme
Next Article ‘Attempt to malign my image’: Mirwaiz on reports over land allotment case
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DM Jammu appeals citizens to follow advisory for protection against heat wave
Breaking
Mehbooba Mufti is the only leader who speaks vociferously: Waheed Parra
Breaking
SSP Kulgam alongwith CAPF nodal officer conducts briefing in view of upcoming Parliamentary Election
Breaking
Mehbooba Mufti should explain how 20 lakh rupees reached to Mendhar: Altaf Bukhari
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.