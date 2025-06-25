If statehood needs BJP CM, I’ll step aside, But let centre Be honest: CM Omar Abdullah

Demanding that the central government should come clean about its intentions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he is ready to make way for a BJP chief minister if that is what it takes to restore statehood to the J&K.

Speaking exclusively to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Omar said central government should state clearly whether statehood will only be granted under a BJP-led government in J&K. “If statehood needs a BJP CM, I’ll step aside. At least the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get back their statehood”, he added.

Omar said that his government is fully committed to fulfill the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir over its five-year term.

He added that expectations must align with democratic timelines, and that the mandate given to him is not for five weeks or months, but for a full term.

Omar said that electricity supply has improved compared to last year and that key infrastructure projects are being pushed forward. “Only yesterday, we approved a ?10,600 crore package for road and tunnel connectivity,” he said.

Reacting to a remark made by Muzaffar Hussain Baigh that he should resign if he cannot perform, Omar said, “Why should I resign? Did anyone resign in 2016 when people were dying? At that time, we were hearing about milk and toffees. No apology was ever made,” he said.

He said that his government has not betrayed its mandate. “Did you expect that the Assembly would pass a resolution for special status? You didn’t. But we did it,” he said.

On the reservation issue, Omar said the matter has been referred to the law department for legal clarity.

“We want to ensure that no cabinet decision gets stuck in court. That’s why we have followed due process,” he said.

He said the sub-committee on reservation has worked faster than expected. “Many thought the committee would take six years. But it completed its report and submitted it quickly,” he said. “This problem was not created by me. But I am trying to solve it,” he added.

Omar also criticised PDP leaders for remaining silent when the reservation quota was being increased. “Where was Mehbooba Mufti’s voice then? Where was Sajjad Lone’s voice? They were busy looking for government houses and security,” he said.

He also said that PDP leaders avoided speaking against the reservation issue to safeguard their vote banks. “They wanted Pahari and Gujjar votes in Rajouri-Poonch. So they told their candidates not to say a word about reservation,” he said. “Now, after losing the elections, they are suddenly raising their voices,” he added.

Omar said the cabinet will soon take a final call on the reservation issue once the law department completes its review. “We are not touching the part of reservation that comes under Parliament. But we will act on the part that is within our authority,” he said.

He said the government will not make any move that could be legally challenged later. “We want to make decisions that are legally sound and beneficial to the people,” he added.