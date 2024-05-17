“Congress looted the country for so many years,” says Home Minister Amit Shah

While addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against the Congress party and said that they have looted people of the country for decades.

Carrying out an election campaign in support of the BJP candidates from Amethi (Smriti Irani) and Raebareli (Dinesh Pratap Singh) Lok Sabha constituencies he said that both of them are working very hard and the party will register a victory in both the constituencies.

Slamming the INDIA alliance, Amit Shah said, “After a long wait, we got Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Congress says that the Pran Prathishtha has not been done in the right way. But you know what if they come into power they will put a Babri lock on it.”

“They play dynastic politics. Lalu ji wants his son to become CM, Mamata wants the same for her nephew, and Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister. They claim that Raebareli and Amethi’s seats belong to them. But I feel it is the people to decide. There is no seat reserved for Parivaar,” he added.

Lashing out at the Congress over Article 370, he said, “Congress party was not acting against Article 370 but Modi ji abrogated it. He has halted terrorism in the country and wiped the terrorists out. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also belongs to us. We are not scared.”

Calling the Congress corrupt, he said, “They have looted the country for so many years. Modi Sarkar will put all the corrupt in jail.”

He further hailed double engine government in Uttar Pradesh and said, “The state has developed under Modi ji. UP has got 14 expressways, a metro network, medical colleges, a film city, a toy park, etc. Yogi Ji has wiped out the goons in the state.”

Notably, Amethi and Raebareli — two constituencies considered old turfs of the Gandhi family has again become the point of focus as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has entered the fray in Rae Bareli and the family’s close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Congress had won just 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 (Rae Bareli and Amethi). The tally came down to just one in 2019 after the party lost Amethi. (ANI)