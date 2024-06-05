ARTO Baramulla launches crackdown on Traffic Offenders

In a decisive move against traffic violations, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Baramulla, Muazzam Ali, spearheaded a substantial enforcement drive in Gulmarg and Tangmarg today targeting various traffic infractions to enhance road safety and streamline traffic management in these areas.

During the operation, the enforcement team from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Baramulla inspected hundreds of vehicles. The team issued e-Challans totaling Rs 85,000 to numerous offenders for wrong parking and other traffic violations. Additionally, 15 violators were served show cause notices for the suspension of their driving licenses and registration certificates.

ARTO Baramulla stated that this enforcement drive is part of ongoing efforts to address critical issues such as illegal parking, traffic flow management, and overcharging by tourist vehicle drivers. He reiterated the importance of following traffic rules to ensure the safety of all road users.

He urged all motorists to drive carefully, avoid over-speeding, always use seat belts, and refrain from using mobile phones while driving. Strict adherence to traffic regulations is crucial for the safety and well-being of everyone on the road, said Muazzam.

The ARTO emphasized that such enforcement drives will continue to be a regular feature to promote a culture of safe driving and compliance with traffic laws in the region.