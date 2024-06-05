Breaking

ARTO Baramulla launches crackdown on Traffic Offenders

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In a decisive move against traffic violations, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Baramulla, Muazzam Ali, spearheaded a substantial enforcement drive in Gulmarg and Tangmarg today targeting various traffic infractions to enhance road safety and streamline traffic management in these areas.

During the operation, the enforcement team from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Baramulla inspected hundreds of vehicles. The team issued e-Challans totaling Rs 85,000 to numerous offenders for wrong parking and other traffic violations. Additionally, 15 violators were served show cause notices for the suspension of their driving licenses and registration certificates.

ARTO Baramulla stated that this enforcement drive is part of ongoing efforts to address critical issues such as illegal parking, traffic flow management, and overcharging by tourist vehicle drivers. He reiterated the importance of following traffic rules to ensure the safety of all road users.

He urged all motorists to drive carefully, avoid over-speeding, always use seat belts, and refrain from using mobile phones while driving. Strict adherence to traffic regulations is crucial for the safety and well-being of everyone on the road, said Muazzam.

The ARTO emphasized that such enforcement drives will continue to be a regular feature to promote a culture of safe driving and compliance with traffic laws in the region.

You Might Also Like

More than 75 world leaders congratulate PM Modi on Lok Sabha election victory

T20 WC: Hardik Pandya’s belligerent performance helps India to restrict Ireland to 96

Chief Secretary meets Paralympian Amir Ahmed; star Footballers of J&K

Amarnath Yatra-2024: 14000 service providers including Ponywalas register till date

“Will continue to fight for the rights of people of J&K in a democratic manner…,” Er. Rashid’s message via Counsel

Share This Article
Previous Article T20 WC: Hardik Pandya’s belligerent performance helps India to restrict Ireland to 96
Next Article More than 75 world leaders congratulate PM Modi on Lok Sabha election victory
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi on being unanimously elected as leader of NDA
Breaking
PM Modi thanks leaders of Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and Spain for congratulating him on election win
Breaking
Police attaches illegally acquired property in a narcotics case in Srinagar
Breaking
Committed to secure the future of 70% population dependent on agriculture, allied sectors: LG Sinha
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.