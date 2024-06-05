More than 75 world leaders congratulate PM Modi on Lok Sabha election victory

More than 75 world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Leaders from diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean have extended their wishes to PM Modi for his win in the general elections. Leaders of Nordic nations, including Denmark and Norway congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

Among the notable leaders who have conveyed their wishes are UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

From the G20 nations, the leaders of Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, the US, the United Kingdom, and Russia have extended their congratulations. Some of the world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and UK PM Rishi Sunak, called PM Modi to congratulate him personally.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated PM Modi on his win in the Lok Sabha polls. She stated that she looked forward to continuing “strong cooperation” between two nations.

In a post on X, the Denmark Prime Minister’s office stated, “PM Frederiksen: Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on victory in the largest democratic elections ever. I look forward to continuing our strong cooperation incl. our Green Strategic Partnership. DK ready to support your ambitious goals for India’s green transformation.”

Extending wishes to PM Modi on his electoral win, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store stated, “Congratulations to India on completing the world’s largest democratic election! I also congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on winning for a third term. We look forward to cooperating for even deeper and stronger ties between #India and #Norway.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended wishes to PM Modi on his re-election as PM of India. He noted that India and UAE enjoy a “deeply rooted strategic partnership” and looked forward to continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of the two nations.

In a post on X, he stated, “I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend @NarendraModi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth. Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples.”

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated PM Modi on his win in polls and said that she looked forward to continued partnership between EU and India.

Wishing PM Modi on his win in Lok Sabha elections, Leyen stated, “Congratulations to the people of India! And congratulations @narendramodi. As the EU moves into its own elections, we celebrate the voice of the people in our democracies, the two biggest in the world. I look forward to a continued fruitful partnership between the EU and India.”

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also congratulated PM Modi on his re-election for a third term. He stated that he looked forward to further strengthening ties between India and UAE.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his historic re-election for a third term. We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity.”

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated PM Modi on his win in the Lok Sabha polls. He stated that the EU is looking forward to continuing to deepen its strategic partnership with India.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on your results in India’s General Elections, the world’s largest election. The EU is looking forward to continuing to deepen our strategic partnership with India. Our continents must cooperate on the most pressing global challenges: climate change, peace & security, and the fight against poverty,” Michel posted on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated PM Modi on his electoral won. In a post on X, he stated, “Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, India has concluded the world’s largest elections! Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend.”

“Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France,” he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated PM Modi and NDA on their victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. The U.S. looks forward to advancing our partnership with the Indian government and commends the estimated 650 million voters who exercised their right to vote,” Blinken posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call on Wednesday for his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

“The Russian President warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent general parliamentary elections,” the Russian President said in an official statement.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

In a post on X, Biden stated, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.”

Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, “I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.”

“As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,” Wickremesinghe said in a post on social media platform X.

The leader of the opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa too, wished the Prime Minister on the “historic win.””Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and NDA on a historic win. We look forward to being inspired by a new chapter of big decisions for India and another chapter of India’s “Neighborhood First Policy,” Premadasa wrote on X.

The wishes from Sri Lanka did not cease here. The former Prime Minister of the island nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa also extended his wishes on PM Modi’s election win.”My heartiest congratulations to my friend @narendramodi ji on securing a third term following BJP’s victory in India. The people have spoken, acknowledging his vision & dedication to serving India. I look forward to furthering our ties with the new government,” Rajapaksa wrote on X.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said he looks forward to expanding the “fast-growing” ties between the two nations.

He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” President Lai posted on X.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Narendra Modi who is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections.”

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated PM Modi for winning the third consecutive term. Ibrahim stated that he looked forward to working with him as they forge a new era of ties between India and Malaysia. He also shared his old picture with PM Modi, where the two leaders shared a laugh while shaking hands.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a historic third consecutive term. The exercise of democracy in India is indeed a marvel. More than 642 million people have exercised their right to vote since April 19. Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India’s citizenry as well as the region at large. I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India,” Anwar Ibrahim posted on X.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez congratulated PM Modi on his win in the Lok Sabha polls. Calling India an “important partner” of Spain, he noted that the two nations will work together to address global challenges.

In a post on X, Sanchez stated, “My most sincere congratulations to @narendramodi for his electoral victory. India is an important partner of Spain and together we work to address global challenges. We will continue to strengthen our relationships in this new mandate.” (ANI)