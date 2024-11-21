IGP Kashmir reviews crime and Security situation in Bandipora

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, visited Bandipora district today to assess the region’s crime and security landscape. This visit is part of a series of ongoing security reviews across various districts of the Kashmir Valley.

During his visit, IGP Birdi chaired a comprehensive meeting at the District Police Lines (DPL) Bandipora, which was attended by senior officers, including DIG North Kashmir Range Baramulla, Shri Maqsood-Ul-Zaman, IPS, and SSP Bandipora, Shri Harmeet Singh Mehta, JKPS. The meeting focused on current security challenges, crime trends, and the policing strategies implemented in the district.

SSP Mehta provided a detailed briefing on the security situation, highlighting recent crime patterns and the proactive measures being taken to ensure law and order. IGP Birdi emphasized the importance of constant vigilance, urging the need for timely and effective operational responses to prevent any potential disturbances and to maintain peace in the district.

Following the meeting, the IGP inspected the Special Operations Group (SOG) camps in the area, stressing the need for regular training and preparedness of police personnel. He also directed officers to intensify surveillance on Anti-National Elements (ANEs) and take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The visit concluded with the resolve to strengthen coordination between all security agencies and ensure sustained peace in the district.