CM Omar Abdullah calls for joint efforts of Centre and J&K Govt to shape a better future

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reiterated that the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir lies in cooperation between the J&K Government and the Central Government.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while jointly inaugurating a new multi-storeyed Municipal Parking Complex in Kathua, alongside Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh and local representatives.

The event was also attended by the Chairperson of the District Development Council, MLAs of Kathua, Jasrota, Hiranagar and Bani constituencies, Commissioner Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Deputy Commissioner Kathua and other senior officials.

Addressing a large public gathering following the inauguration, the Chief Minister said, “From here, I want to convey to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the progress of Jammu and Kashmir lies in the fact that the J&K government and the central government work together for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He emphasized that providing essential services such as clean drinking water, electricity, better roads, healthcare, and education remains the foremost responsibility of his government.

“I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we will continue to work in collaboration with the Central Government to ensure a better future for our citizens,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of continuity in governance, Omar Abdullah stated, “My priority is to complete the projects already underway and to maintain the ongoing momentum of development.”

He also acknowledged the announcement of a major project by Dr. Jitendra Singh in memory of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. “I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that my government will extend full support to the Union Government to realise this vision. We will build such world-class infrastructure that one day, instead of watching IPL matches on TV, people will watch them live in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Urging citizens to make use of the newly inaugurated facility, he said, “Please use this parking complex—it ensures your vehicle stays clean and safe. Let’s all benefit from this modern infrastructure.”