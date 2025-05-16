Breaking

Three LeT terror associates arrested in Budgam: Police 

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks, Police on Friday said to have arrested three terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

As per the Police spokesperson, The arrested individuals have been identified as:1. Muzamil Ahmad, Ishfaq Pandit (both residents of Aglar Pattan) and  Muneer Ahmad R/O Meeripora Beerwah.

“The arrests were made in the Kawoosa Narbal area of Magam. On their apprehension, arms and ammunition including one pistol and one hand grenade were recovered from their possession, he said.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 66/2025 has been registered at Police Station Magam under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further investigation has been taken up.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the arrested individuals were in close contact with active LeT terrorist Aabid Qayoom Lone, S/o Abdul Qayoom Lone, R/o Wussan Pattan, who had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2020 and subsequently joined the LeT outfit. The said terrorist/handler is currently operating from Pakistan and is involved in radicalising local youth, motivating them to join terrorist ranks, and directing them to carry out terror-related activities in the Narbal–Magam area of District Budgam.

The arrested associates were acting on his directions and were tasked with executing terror activities in the area, as well as attempting to radicalise and lure other youth into terrorism.

Further investigation is underway.

