Apollo partners with Aamina hospital for advanced healthcare in Sgr

Srinagar, April 05: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, a pioneer in advanced medical care, Saturday announced a strategic partnership with Aamina Hospital and Nursing Home to deliver world-class healthcare services to Srinagar.

As part of this initiative, top specialists from Apollo will conduct monthly Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations at Aamina Hospital, offering both invasive and non-invasive procedures to patients in the region. Under this collaboration, a team of 20 highly experienced doctors across multiple specialties will visit Aamina Hospital each month.

These specialists will offer comprehensive consultations and advanced treatment options, ensuring that patients in Srinagar can access expert care locally, without the need to travel outside the region. Dr Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant for Cosmetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, highlighted the importance of the initiative: “This collaboration is a significant step in bridging the healthcare gap by bringing world-class medical expertise closer to the people of Srinagar. Our team will not only provide advanced treatments that were previously difficult to access in the region, but will also work closely with local healthcare professionals through mentoring and knowledge-sharing. Together, we aim to improve accessibility, enhance patient outcomes, and ensure that high-quality healthcare is available to all.”

Dr Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant for Surgical Oncology and Robotics at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said: “Our goal is to offer patients the latest in medical treatments and surgical interventions without requiring them to travel long distances. By delivering both invasive and non-invasive procedures at Aamina Hospital, we are ensuring that people in Kashmir benefit from state-of-the-art cancer care, including robotic surgery, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies.”

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Purzgar, Managing Director of Aamina Hospital Srinagar, said: “Partnering with Apollo Hospitals marks a milestone in our journey to provide exceptional healthcare. This initiative will greatly benefit the people of Srinagar by granting access to some of the country’s leading medical experts. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our region’s health infrastructure and raise the standard of patient care.” This collaboration underscores Apollo Hospitals’ commitment to expanding access to specialised healthcare services. With Apollo’s renowned doctors now available at Aamina Hospital, residents of Srinagar can look forward to receiving world-class medical care right on their doorstep.