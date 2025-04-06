Jammu

Jammu to shine under centre’s renewable energy initiative

City among 34 chosen nationwide, focus on solar infra

Shafat Malik
2 Min Read

Srinagar, 4 April: In a major stride towards sustainable development, Jammu has been selected among 34 cities across India to be developed as a “Solar City” under the Central Government’s renewable energy mission.
According to official documents accessed by Rising Kashmir, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had invited all States and Union Territories to nominate at least one city for the initiative. Jammu was chosen to represent the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
While there is no exclusive scheme for Solar Cities, the MNRE has clarified that funding for the initiative will be drawn from existing central schemes. States and UTs have been urged to implement the programme in a phased and time-bound manner, with success hinging on the commitment of local administrations, public participation, and public-private partnerships.

The Centre has also circulated a concept note to guide States and UTs in developing action plans for the initiative, emphasising the importance of structured implementation and awareness-building.
An official said that Jammu’s selection is expected to serve as a model for other cities in the Union Territory. “The administration is preparing a detailed plan to identify public buildings, government offices, and urban spaces suitable for the installation of solar energy systems,” he said. The project will also focus on reducing electricity consumption through energy-efficient technologies, while encouraging public engagement in the adoption of renewable energy.

 

 

