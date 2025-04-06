Zojila Goes Green: Massive cleanliness drive underway after HC directive

Kargil, April 05: In a significant step towards preserving the fragile ecology of the Zojila region, the administration in Kargil district, in collaboration with the Police, BRO and other departments, launched a large-scale cleanliness drive along the NH1 Zojila–Drass axis.

The initiative follows a directive from the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the case of Abdul Wahid vs UT Ladakh and UT J&K, that highlights the environmental sensitivity of the Zero Point area at Zojila Pass.

Deputy Commissioner-CEO LAHDC Kargil, Shrikant Suse, stated that the drive was undertaken in strict compliance with the High Court’s order, which mandates a complete ban on commercial activities—including sledging and snow scooter rides—at the ecologically sensitive Zero Point. The ruling also prohibits the use of polythene bags, plastic packets, and other non-biodegradable materials in the region.

Senior officials including SSP Kargil Ram R, SDM Drass Vishal Atri, DFO Kargil Mohd Ali and Assistant Director DIPR/Wildlife Warden Raza Ali Abidi actively participated in the campaign, along with field staff and personnel from the police, BRO, and tourism department.

As part of the drive, several awareness signages carrying messages such as “No Plastic Zone” and “Say No to Plastic” were installed at strategic locations to inform and sensitise tourists and locals about the ecological importance of the area.

“The road has now been reopened and we have taken this opportunity to not only inspect the arrangements but also initiate a drive that promotes cleanliness and responsible tourism,” said Deputy Commissioner Suse. The High Court’s ruling was issued in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abdul Wahid, a councillor from Drass, highlighting concerns over illegal encroachments and unregulated tourism in the Zojila region, located between District Kargil (UT of Ladakh) and District Ganderbal (UT of J&K).

As per court directives, both Kargil and Ganderbal administrations must conduct joint efforts, including large-scale cleanliness drives in collaboration with NGOs and civil society. A coordination meeting between the two district administrations has already been held, and police forces from both sides will be deployed to monitor compliance. SSP Kargil Ram R confirmed that no commercial activities are currently taking place at Zero Point and stressed that strict enforcement will continue. Meanwhile, the SSPs of both districts have been directed to submit an action-taken report before the next hearing scheduled for April 15, 2025.

The public response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, with tourists and locals expressing support for maintaining the pristine beauty of Zojila. The district administration reiterated its appeal for community participation, urging all stakeholders—particularly visitors—to adopt eco-friendly practices and respect the region’s environmental sensitivity.