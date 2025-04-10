Apni Party moves Supreme Court against controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act

Apni Party on Thursday submitted an intervention application in the case challenging the recently passed and controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The application, filed on behalf of party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, questions the constitutional validity of the amendments made to the Waqf Act.

According to a statement issued by the party, “The Apni Party has submitted an intervention application under Order 1 Rule 8A of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and the companion Justices of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

“The application challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which substantially alters the framework of Waqf administration in India, including redefining core concepts, dismantling institutional autonomy, and shifting adjudicatory powers to executive authorities,” the statement reads.

Notably, the Apni Party had announced on April 7 its intention to approach the Supreme Court over the matter. A daylong meeting, chaired by Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, was convened to deliberate on the issue. During the meeting, the party leadership unanimously resolved that the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act undermines the constitutional and minority rights of Muslims across the country.

It was during this meeting that the party decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the contentious legislation.(KNS)