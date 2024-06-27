Srinagar’s Bemina Bypass Flyover opens, easing traffic woes

The much-anticipated Bemina bypass flyover has been officially opened to the public, marking a significant milestone in Srinagar’s infrastructure development.

Thee first vehicle passing through the newly constructed flyover heralds immediate relief for the city’s commuters, addressing long-standing traffic congestion issues.

Executive Engineer Ashaq Ahmad of the Roads and Buildings department confirmed the opening, highlighting the project’s timely completion. “The completion of this project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area,” Ahmad stated.

Designed to enhance traffic flow, reduce travel time, and ensure safer travel conditions, the Bemina flyover is an important infrastructure initiative. The flyover, spanning a significant portion of the bypass, aims to transform the commuting experience in Srinagar.