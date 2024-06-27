Breaking

Srinagar’s Bemina Bypass Flyover opens, easing traffic woes

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
1 Min Read

The much-anticipated Bemina bypass flyover has been officially opened to the public, marking a significant milestone in Srinagar’s infrastructure development.

Thee first vehicle passing through the newly constructed flyover heralds immediate relief for the city’s commuters, addressing long-standing traffic congestion issues.

Executive Engineer Ashaq Ahmad of the Roads and Buildings department confirmed the opening, highlighting the project’s timely completion. “The completion of this project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area,” Ahmad stated.

Designed to enhance traffic flow, reduce travel time, and ensure safer travel conditions, the Bemina flyover is an important infrastructure initiative. The flyover, spanning a significant portion of the bypass, aims to transform the commuting experience in Srinagar.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security plans arrangements put in place at the camps and en-route

LG Sinha visits Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, inspects arrangements for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meeting of Amarnath Yatra at PCR Kashmir

Elaborate security arrangements in place for peaceful Amarnath Yatra: DGP R R Swain

Two women killed in Sonamarg road accident

Share This Article
Previous Article Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security plans arrangements put in place at the camps and en-route
Next Article First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to be flagged off by LG Manoj Sinha today
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to be flagged off by LG Manoj Sinha today
Developing Story
SW monsoon arrives in Jammu, to advance in remaining parts of J&K in 2-3 days: MeT
Breaking
T20 WC: England win toss, put India to bat first in semi-final clash of heavyweights
Breaking
LG Manoj Sinha to inaugurate 2-day National Conference on RASE-2024 at NIT Srinagar
Breaking