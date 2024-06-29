Traffic to remain suspended on Zojila stretch on June 30

Srinagar, June 28: The authorities have announced that vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway will be completely suspended from 4:00 AM to 2:00 PM on June 30, 2024, to facilitate repairs, widening, and macadamization work along the Zojila stretch of the SSG road.

“In view of repairs/widening/macadamization work along Zojila stretch of SSG road, vehicular traffic from Y-Junction to Zero point on Srinagar-Leh National highway shall remain completely suspended from 04.00 AM to 02.00 PM on 30′ of June, 2024. As such, Ladakh bound motorists from Valley are advised to avoid movement from Sonamarg onwards and Valley bound motorists from Ladakh are advised to avoid movement from Minamarg onwards”,

During this period, no vehicles will be allowed to travel from Y-Junction to Zero Point. Motorists heading to Ladakh from the Valley are advised to avoid traveling beyond Sonamarg, while those traveling from Ladakh to the Valley should refrain from proceeding beyond Minamarg.

Authorities have urged all travellers to adhere to this advisory to ensure smooth and timely completion of the roadworks, thereby enhancing the safety and convenience of future journeys on this critical route.