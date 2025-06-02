ADGP Jain inspects operational readiness of Armed Police in Gbl

Srinagar, Jun 01: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K, Anand Jain (IPS) on Sunday visited the Armed Police Complex in Manasbal, Ganderbal district, to review the operational readiness and functioning of the JKAP 14th Battalion and IRP 8th Battalion.

Accompanied by DIG, Armed Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj (IPS) and Deputy Inspector General IRP Kashmir, Junaid Mehmood (IPS), the ADGP conducted a comprehensive inspection of the complex’s infrastructure, including administrative blocks, barracks, mess facilities, motor transport fleet and stores for both units housed at the complex, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

On arrival, the delegation was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by contingents of both battalions. A special Darbar was held, where personnel raised service-related issues, and immediate directives were issued for their redressal.

The ADGP emphasised the importance of hygiene and directed the conduct of regular cleanliness drives and medical check-ups for all personnel. He inaugurated a new dining hall at the Headquarters of JKAP 14th Battalion and participated in a plantation drive, during which cypress saplings were planted.

Jain urged officers and personnel to stay vigilant ahead of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025 and stressed the adoption of the e-Office system to enhance administrative efficiency and minimise paper usage.

Prominent officers present during the visit included Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, SSP, Commandant JKAP 14th Battalion; Raj Kumar, SSP, Commandant IRP 8th Battalion; Munir Ahmed, SSP, APCR Kashmir; along with other senior officials, the spokesperson added.