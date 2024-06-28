ADGP Jammu adheres new rank to newly promoted SP

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Jammu, Anand Jain, IPS, decorated the newly promoted Superintendent of Police by pinning the new rank on his promotion in a simple function held at Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu this evening.

The officer who was decorated is Sh. Mohan Lal, JKPS, currently serving as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Akhnoor in district Jammu.

While felicitating the newly promoted SP, ADGP Jammu urged the officer to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm to uphold and enhance the department’s reputation. He expressed his confidence that this promotion would instil a renewed spirit of public service in the officer.

The event was attended by other esteemed Police /SSB officers, including DIG SSB Jammu , Shri Sudhir Verma & Shri Paramjeet Salaria , DIG Jammu Dr. Sunil Gupta, IPS, SSP Jammu Sh. Vinod Kumar, IPS, and other officers.