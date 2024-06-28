Breaking

Govt issues advisory to airlines not to raise air fares amid Delhi Terminal 1 crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an advisory to all the airlines on Friday to ensure that the fare prices should not have a steep increase after flight operations of airlines were impacted following a roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport on Friday morning.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu convened a high-level review meeting with officials and directed to address the ongoing situation and ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

The ministry has also directed to establish a 24/7 war room at the Delhi airport for the efficient management of the other terminals of the airport.

“This War Room will ensure the full refund of cancelled flights or provide alternative travel route tickets as per availability. All refunds will be processed within a stipulated time of 7 days,” said the Ministry.

The terminal T 1 has been temporarily closed after the roof of the terminal collapsed on Friday leaving six people injured and one dead.

The ministry also added that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been directed to issue a circular to all minor and major airports to conduct a thorough inspection of structural strength. These inspections must be completed within the next 2-5 days, and the reports are to be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ministry said that based on the findings the need for increased safety measures and the development of long-term policies to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents will be formulated at priority.

During the meeting, the union minister also emphasized that passenger safety and convenience are of utmost priority. He stated that the Ministry, along with all related agencies, is working tirelessly to ensure a swift resolution to the current challenges and to enhance the overall safety standards of our airports. (ANI)

