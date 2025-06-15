CM Omar Abdullah speaks to EAM Jaishankar on safety of Kashmiri students in Iran

Amidst the prevailing situation in Iran, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday has expressed concern over the safety of Kashmiri students stranded in the country.

Taking to social media, Omar Abdullah informed that he had a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss the issue.

“Just spoke to @DrSJaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare & safety of Kashmiri students in the country. The Hon Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran,” Omar Abdullah stated.

The assurance from the Union Government comes at a time when families of students studying in Iran have been seeking intervention for their safe evacuation amid rising tensions in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already initiated measures to monitor the situation closely and is reportedly coordinating with Iranian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of Indian nationals.