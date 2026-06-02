Anti-drug campaign now people’s movement: LG Sinha

Reiterates addicts are victims, not criminals; assures rehab centres; links crackdown to national security; says those who fled J&K will be tracked down

Younus Rashid

Kulgam, Jun 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the anti-drug campaign launched 51 days ago had evolved into a mass movement across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Fifty-one days ago, we attempted to ignite a spark of change. Today, I firmly believe that when people unite, even a small spark can transform the destiny of an entire region. With the active participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, that spark has now become a symbol of hope, courage and determination,” the LG said, addressing a public gathering before leading the Drug-Free J&K Padyatra in Kulgam.

Sinha said the anti-drug campaign has connected every heart across J&K with a shared purpose of making villages and towns drug-free. “This campaign belongs to the people. Parents, teachers, religious leaders and young volunteers have stood shoulder to shoulder with the administration,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that those trapped in the menace of drugs should not be seen merely as criminals. “They are victims who deserve treatment, support and an opportunity to live with dignity,” he said. The LG assured that state-of-the-art rehabilitation centres would be established in every district of Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, while leading a Drug-Free J&K Padyatra in Kulgam.

He said a comprehensive rehabilitation policy has been formulated after consultations with experts and stakeholders to ensure that every individual struggling with addiction receives both emotional and material support.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration is working simultaneously on three fronts — dismantling drug supply chains, generating public awareness and strengthening rehabilitation mechanisms. “We are determined to ensure that our youth are freed from the prison of addiction and empowered to build a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Referring to the impact of narcotics on society, Sinha said narco-terrorism has caused immense suffering to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and many young people were deliberately targeted and drawn into the cycle of addiction.

“However, during the past 51 days, I have witnessed a new confidence in the eyes of our young men and women. I have seen them pledge to reclaim their dignity, their dreams and their future,” he added.

The LG said Jammu and Kashmir had faced sustained attacks from drug traffickers and narco-terror networks over the years and credited the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 for strengthening the fight against the menace.

“I stand before you not only as Lieutenant Governor but as a member of your family who shares your pain, your struggles and your dream of a safe, empowered and drug-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

LG Sinha said he had pledged in 2021 to work towards a fear-free and drug-free Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the chains that once trapped many young people in the web of drug addiction were breaking day by day.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies have carried out extensive operations against drug peddlers and narco-terror networks during the past 51 days through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

The Lieutenant Governor said many drug peddlers who had evaded law enforcement agencies were arrested, and supply chains operating in villages and towns were disrupted, while links between narcotics and terrorism had been exposed.

“Some reports suggest that certain drug traffickers have fled Jammu and Kashmir. I want to make it clear that wherever they may hide, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration will track them down,” he said.

Calling the anti-drug campaign a fight for national security, he said proceeds from narcotics are often used to finance activities aimed at disturbing peace and stability.

“This 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign is also a direct strike against terror financing. Every rupee spent on drugs fuels extremist violence, and narco-terrorists survive on that blood money. By halting the drug trade, we cut off the lifeline that sustains terror networks,” Sinha said.

“This is not merely a social issue; it is also a matter of national security and the security of Jammu and Kashmir. By cutting off the financial networks of narco-terror groups, we weaken those who seek to disrupt peace, spill the blood of innocent people and destroy the future of our youth,” he added.

LG Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir cannot become completely drug-free in just 100 days, but the campaign was launched to create awareness and encourage people to join hands with the administration and police in eliminating drugs from society.

He said the mission would continue as long as drug trafficking exists in Jammu and Kashmir. “The road ahead is long. The fight against drugs will take sustained effort, constant alertness and unity. We must remain steadfast. We must encourage our young people, protect our families and strengthen our communities,” he said.

Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the campaign, the Lieutenant Governor urged people to report information related to drug trafficking and support awareness initiatives in their localities.

He appreciated the role of the Kulgam administration, police, social organisations, religious groups and residents for supporting the campaign and strengthening the movement against drug abuse.