74 MBA students of SMVDU earn NPTEL certificates

Katra, June 19: Seventy-four MBA students from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) have successfully earned the prestigious NPTEL certificate in ‘Yoga and Positive Psychology for Managing Career and Life’. This course, delivered by Prof. Ashish Pandey from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, spans eight weeks and integrates methods to enhance physical, emotional, and intellectual well-being through principles of Yoga and Positive Psychology.

The students delved into yogic practices aimed at holistic life integration and overall well-being. Among the participants, ten students were awarded silver medals for their outstanding performance. Notably, Vansh Gupta distinguished himself by scoring an impressive 87%, placing him in the top 1% of the cohort.

The School of Business at SMVDU, committed to fostering holistic development in future managers, offers a two-year MBA program. Additionally, the school has recently introduced a four-year undergraduate program (FYUGP) in Business Administration. Admissions for both programs are currently open, welcoming new students to join their ranks.