Modi’s Yoga in Kashmir

Yoga is not new to Kashmir. The masters of Kashmir Shaiva system also known as Trika is the apex of realising Para Bhairava in all aspects of life. The Shaiva masters of Kashmir have scaled new heights in establishing the motive of human life on earth. Not only that this system also put an end to the schism between Agama and Nigama that not only created philosophical division among the scholars but led to the antagonism between the two schools of thought that is Tantra and Vedas. It goes to the credit of Shaiva masters of Kashmir who established the non –duality to the best possible level. From Somananda to Abhinavagupta, all the masters of Kashmir Shaiva system succeeded in crystallising that Tantra is the science of Yoga. There are a large number of saints in Kashmir who mastered this science. Be it Swami Jiwan Sahib, great Trika master swami Ram Ji who is also known as modern Abhinavagupta of Kashmir lived their life in yogic postures in Samadhi. Yoga is not imitation and practice of a few breathing exercises but a complete system that goes beyond physical display of exercises. Sri Aurobindo, the Raj Rishi of India, who established the system of Integral Yoga described yoga in few words. He said that “All Life is Yoga”. Only a Tantra adept of higher order can make this claim. He was indeed a Yogi who proved that life is divine. It is in this backdrop that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir must be analysed. He will be arriving today and will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from Kashmir on 21st June. It is indeed a welcome move by the Prime Minister. It will draw the international gaze towards Kashmir for the different reasons. Kashmir is known for its scenic beauty and that is well known. But the decades of strife and ethno-religious conflict has violated the place consciousness and aesthetics of Kashmir that was defined by the utility the valley had for the realisation of the Divine. That Divinity has been relegated to the background. Destruction of the spiritual places that enabled the adepts to develop Shaiva system have been vandalised. Yogic practices and their Tantric undercurrents need the tranquillity and peace both internally and externally. It needs reparation of mind, body and soul. And the Kashmir Shaiv Darshan has all these ingredients. It explains the life as the reality of cosmic will and thus denying the theory that material life is an illusion. Rightly, so. The numerous places of cosmic bliss that have evolved over centuries in Kashmir vindicate it. Not many people know that Kashmir has a manual of Tirthas (9sacred places) known as Bringesh Samhita that has documented in it the various places of worship with their significance. How many people know that the Gopi Tirath, an ancient seat of Yogic and Tantric practices located at Brein, Nishat was established by the Yogis (Jogis)of Ghat Jogi Lanker, Rainawari, Srinagar. It is the property of the Jogishwari Mandir(Lokut Mandir),Ghat Jogi Lanker, Rainawari, Srinagar, Kashmir. Instead of upholding its Yogic and Tantric sanctity, land sharks have reduced this area by periodic encroachments. It houses temples and Holy Spring. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must send a clear message to such vested interests to lay off. These are Yogic centres and must be restored to their rightful owners. Over the years loot and plunder of religious properties has developed a subversive business of temple land mafia that operates with the patronage of the local and even overseas land sharks. This must stop and Kashmir has to be saved from their nefarious designs. This year’s International Yoga Day message from Kashmir by the Prime Minister must be loud and clear that the Yogic and Tantric heritage must be restored. It will alert the administration in Jammu and Kashmir and send an encouraging signal.