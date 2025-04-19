Police attach property worth lakhs under NDPS Act in Bandipora 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached property worth lakhs of rupees under the NDPS Act, belonging to an infamous drug peddler in Bandipora district.

As per the statement issued here, In its relentless efforts to curb the menace of drug peddling, Police in Bandipora has attached a single-storied residential house and Alto Car bearing No.JK15B-6476 valuing about Rs 13.62 lakhs, belonging to a chronic drug peddler namely Nazir Ahmad Bhat S/o Ab Khaliq Bhat, resident of Kaloosa Bandipora, in case FIR No.20/2025 under 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Bandipora .

The accused person is a drug peddler who has been found involved in selling drugs and narcotics among the youth for which case FIR No. 20/2025 under sections of 8/20 Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) stands registered in Police Station Bandipora.

During financial investigation by Bandipora Police, it came to fore that the property was acquired through proceeds of illegal narcotics trade.

The aforementioned property has been attached under the provisions of section 68 E & 68 F(1)of NDPS Act 1985.

In compliance to section 68 E and 68 F of NDPS Act, the immovable property acquired by the accused person through illegal means which stands seized and attached, shall not be transferred/sold/purchased or otherwise dealt with without the prior permission of the competent authority.

These decisive actions underscore the unwavering commitment of the government and J&K Police to eradicate the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotic trafficking.