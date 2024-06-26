“17th Lok Sabha will be considered golden period in parliamentary history”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to Om Birla for being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha and said that it is a huge responsibility to sit in this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal.

PM Modi also asserted that the decision taken in the 17th Lok Sabha under the presidency of Om Birla will be considered a golden period in parliamentary history.

“Respected Speaker, it is the good fortune of the House that you are occupying this chair for the second time. I congratulate you and the entire House. I want to congratulate you on behalf of the House. It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next 5 years. ‘Aapke chehre par yeh meethi meethi muskaan poore Sadan ko prasann rakhti hai’,” he said.

“Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself. Balram Jakhar got the opportunity to serve as the Speaker for the second term after competing for five years and today you are doing the same. The way you work as an MP is worth learning. Your style will inspire our young MPs,” PM Modi added.

Further, the Prime Minister said that the 17th Lok Sabha has played an important role in giving direction to the future of India.

“The historical decisions taken in the Parliament under your chairmanship are a legacy of the Parliament and also of you. In future when there will be analysis regarding the 17th Lok Sabha, it will be written that the 17th Lok Sabha under your chairmanship has played a very important role in giving a new direction to the future of India,” PM Modi said.

“In the 17th Lok Sabha, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023, Jammu and Kashmir reorganization act, Bharatiya Nyaye Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, Samajik Suraksha Sanhita, Digital personal data protection bill, Muslim Women Marriage Rights Protection Bill, Consumer protection bill, direct tax, so many such important laws have been passed in this House during your presidency, which have laid the strong foundation of the country,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also pointed out that under Birla’s guidance, the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the highest in 25 years at 97 per cent.

“For this, you deserve special congratulations. During Corona, you called every MP and enquired about their well-being. Even during that time, you did not let the work of the house stop. During the Corona period, the productivity of the house increased by 170 per cent. This is very big news for the world,” he said.

The house echoed with ‘Ayes’ and ‘Noes’ and the pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house. The opposition which had filed K Suresh as the Speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to Birla and accompanied him to the chair along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and PM Modi. (ANI)