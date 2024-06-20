114 deaths, over 40000 suspected heatstroke cases reported in India from March 1 till June 19

The heatwave in large parts of the country has claimed 114 lives and more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases have been reported between March 1 and June 19 this year, according to sources from the Union Health Ministry.

According to the sources this data isn’t a final submission from all the states and numbers are expected to be more than this.

The data shows 4 deaths on June 19, 2024 and seven expected deaths due to heatstroke.

The maximum number of deaths are reported from Uttar Pradesh (37), Bihar (17), Rajasthan (16), and Odisha (13). This is the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

On Wednesday Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting and directed special heatwave units to be set up in all central government hospitals to cater to such patients

Speaking to ANI, Union Health Minister Nadda said, “I also discussed the heatwave with the officials and the central government has issued directions to all hospitals regarding this. An advisory has been issued…I have also told officials to visit Central hospitals and centrally managed hospitals to see if separate arrangements have been made for heatwave. We have issued advisory for the states..”

He also urged people to take preventive measures to avoid dehydration, “I also urge the public to give special focus to liquid diet and have more and more water to avoid dehydration…” (ANI)