Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir NewsNational

PM Modi hails June 6 as a ‘Special Day’ for J&K, to launch Rs 46,000 Cr Infra Projects

Says Vande Bharat Trains Will Boost Spiritual Tourism and Livelihoods in J&K

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that key infrastructure projects worth ₹46,000 crores will be inaugurated on June 6, marking a transformative moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

The projects are set to significantly improve connectivity, enhance tourism, and create new livelihood opportunities in the region.

Highlighting the importance of the developments, the Prime Minister in a post on X said, “Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth ₹46,000 crores are being inaugurated which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives.”

Among the marquee projects is the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, which is not only a marvel of modern engineering but also a major step toward seamless connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

Another highlight is the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge built on challenging terrain, symbolizing engineering excellence and perseverance.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, once completed, will ensure all-weather rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. This strategic project is expected to play a critical role in socio-economic development.

Further bolstering travel and tourism, the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will make spiritual and leisure tourism more accessible, giving a boost to local businesses and employment.

“This is not just an infrastructure upgrade; it’s a step toward a brighter, more connected, and prosperous future for J&K,” said the Prime Minister.

Ist batch of Hajj Pilgrims leave from Haj House Bemina, Srinagar 
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says, ‘fighting against injustice’
Kashmir is the crown of India, I want this crown to be more beautiful & prosperous: PM Modi
Kathua Shootout: ‘Every drop of blood will be avenged,’ Says LG Sinha as Cop succumbs to injuries
Cop injured in Doda encounter, Operation underway: Police
Share This Article
Previous Article Vande Bharat Express to begin regular service between Srinagar-Katra from June 7
Next Article J&K ACB arrests Deputy Forester & Forest Guard for demanding & accepting bribe of ₹11,000
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha reviews arrangements for PM Modi’s public meeting at Katra
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News National
Ahead of Eid, Food Safety team Srinagar conducts special market inspections
Breaking City
CM Omar Abdullah, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, inspect Katra railway station ahead of PM Modi’s visit
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National
Saudi Arabia: Indian Pilgrims join millions in performing Wuquf-e-Arafat
Breaking National