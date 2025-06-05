PM Modi hails June 6 as a ‘Special Day’ for J&K, to launch Rs 46,000 Cr Infra Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that key infrastructure projects worth ₹46,000 crores will be inaugurated on June 6, marking a transformative moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

The projects are set to significantly improve connectivity, enhance tourism, and create new livelihood opportunities in the region.

Highlighting the importance of the developments, the Prime Minister in a post on X said, “Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth ₹46,000 crores are being inaugurated which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives.”

Among the marquee projects is the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, which is not only a marvel of modern engineering but also a major step toward seamless connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

Another highlight is the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge built on challenging terrain, symbolizing engineering excellence and perseverance.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, once completed, will ensure all-weather rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. This strategic project is expected to play a critical role in socio-economic development.

Further bolstering travel and tourism, the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will make spiritual and leisure tourism more accessible, giving a boost to local businesses and employment.

“This is not just an infrastructure upgrade; it’s a step toward a brighter, more connected, and prosperous future for J&K,” said the Prime Minister.