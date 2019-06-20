Police Golf Course thrown open

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Golf Course at Police Lake View Environmental Training Park was formally thrown open on Wednesday. Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was Chief Guest on this occasion.

The DGP J&K was received by I/c ADGP Armed Danesh Rana and other senior police officers. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by a contingent of Armed Police.

Immediately afterwards the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh played the ball from a Tee thus formally throwing open the Golf Course. Later on the DGP Dilbag Singh interacted with coaching and support staff of the Golf Course who highlighted their efforts for maintaining the Golf Course. He also interacted with senior police officers and officers of sports section of Armed Headquarters.

The function was attended by ADsGP B Srinivas, A.K Choudhary, A.G Mir, IsGP S.D Singh, J.P Singh, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, Surinder Gupta, S.P. Pani, DIG V.K Birdi, SSP Srinagar Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, AIGsP of PHQ, all Kashmir based Commandants of Armed Battalions and other serving, retired police officers. Members of Kashmir Golf Club were also present on the tee off ceremony.

On this occasion a Memento was also presented to the Director General of Police by I/c ADGP Armed Danesh Rana.