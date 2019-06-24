Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

June 24, 2019 | Agencies

A drug peddler was arrested along with charas in apple township of Sopore on Monday, a police spokesman said here this afternoon.

He said a naka was established by police at Fruit Mandi Crossing today. The naka party stopped a suspected person and during frisking 115 grams charas was recovered from his possession.

The accused identified as Tanveer Ahmad Dar, a resident of Reban, Sopore, was arrested and during his questioning he confessed that he was involved in supplying drugs.