No coaching centre to operate without proper registration: DSEK

ARIF RASHID
Srinagar, June 28: The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Saturday said that no coaching centre will be permitted to operate without proper registration, and strict measures will be enforced against those coaching centres functioning without proper registration.Speaking to media persons, G.N. ltoo said that according to the rules established in 2010, any group wishing to set up a private coaching centre must obtain registration. The private coaching centers that have already registered in Kashmir Division have a quota of 10 percent reserved for deserving candidates living below the poverty line who cannot afford the fees for private coaching.”After the circumstances changed, they were required to undergo fresh registration, which applied to everyone. The coaching centers could have done this. We previously provided them with a one-month time frame. However, following the Pahalgam incident, this process was disrupted, preventing us from advancing the registration process. We have now extended the deadline by one more month for the private coaching centers,” DSEK said.He said, “I want to convey a clear message to all coaching centers regarding the necessity of registration, which is mandated by law. Operating coaching centres without registration would be illegal. We will not permit any coaching centers to function without registration, as we have already allotted sufficient time for compliance. Students will also benefit once the coaching centres complete their registration. We aim for our students to receive quality coaching for their professional courses after completing their 12th-grade classes in these coaching centers, ensuring that it is conducted safely and in accordance with the law.”I am optimistic that the coaching centers will comply. If any coaching center fails to complete the registration process within the specified time frame, strict action will be taken against them under the law,” ltoo said.

DSEK said that several coaching centers have already been registered in the Kashmir Valley, but they require renewal.

“We are also planning to collaborate with the relevant line departments regarding issues such as building safety, fire safety, and other essential requirements. We will engage with the line departments, but they must take action,” he added.

ltoo further mentioned that registration for private coaching centers is subject to specific conditions. One of these conditions pertains to the safety and security of students within the coaching centres. Another condition is that they must not operate as tuition centers; if any coaching center conducts tuition during school hours, they will not be permitted to do so.

“Students who have completed their 12th-grade examinations and are pursuing professional coaching at these centres are not restricted by the rules and regulations; they are allowed to do so,” DSEK concluded.

