Shrine of Hazrat Baba Hanief-ud-Din Reshi (RA) emerges as new tourist attraction

Budgam, June 23: The Shrine of Hazrat Baba Hanief-ud-Din Reshi (RA) located atop the hills between the Rathsun and Manchama village in Budgam district has emerged as a popular tourist destination for the visitors.

The influx of people, including children, women, youth, and senior citizens, from various parts of the Kashmir valley has been significant after the Eid ul Adha.

Sadaf Farooq, a local visitor from Srinagar district said that she visited this religious site for the first time with her family after knowing about it in media

“The people from other districts also visit this spot during Eid-ul-Adha for picnics”, she said.

Sadaf said that the Shrine of Hazrat Baba Hanief-ud-Din Reshi holds great religious significance and historical importance in the Kashmir Valley. While the place has maintained its religious essence over the years, the captivating beauty surrounding it continues to attract visitors.

Farooq Ahmad Ganie, another local visitor from Chewdara village, highlighted that people from various parts of Kashmir division have started flocking to the site . Additionally, tourists from different parts of the country and other countries have begun visiting the revered shrine, elevating its popularity not just nationally but also internationally.

He said that in the 19th century, due to the lack of picnic spots in Beerwah, school children from various schools in the area would visit the shrine of Baba Hanief for educational tours and picnics. This tradition has continued over the years, with an increasing number of people visiting the shrine during Eid festivals.

“During the festival of Eid, people set up their stalls from where the visitors buy food items.

If this influx of people continues on regular days, it will create employment opportunities for the local youth, allowing them to earn a good source of income in the area during the normal days,” Farooq said.