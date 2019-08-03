About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rabiya Bashir

Amarnath yatra suspended

Yatris, tourists asked to curtail stay in Valley and return

 In an unprecedented security measure, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended ongoing Amarnath yatra after inputs of possible attack on yatris.
According to officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Amarnath yatra has been suspended in the interest of safety and security of the pilgrims.
The government today issued security advisory and asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir .
"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," said an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department Shaleen Kabra.
Kabra told Rising Kashmir that they have received intelligence inputs of militants planning attacks on Amaranth pilgrims. “For this reason, we issued an advisory for the Amaranth pilgrims and tourists.”
He said nothing is going to happen in the valley. The order was only for the Amarnath yatris and tourists.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan told Rising Kashmir that people should not create panic and don't pay heed to rumours.
"Forces have already cleared air, why yatris and tourists were asked to go back," he said.
Soon after the order was issued by Secretary Home Department, State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses were being deployed to evacuate people out from Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
An official at SRTC said that at least 60 buses have been rushed to Pahalgam and Gulmarg for evacuating tourists from there.
The fresh advisory led to steep hike in the airfare.
According to Travel agents in Kashmir, following the advisory, all airlines including Indigo , AirAsia, GoAir hiked the prices of tickets upto Rs 17500.
"The airfare in the morning per passenger was Rs 6500 but now it is for Rs 17500 per passenger," he said.
"Be prepared to fly extra flights to Srinagar to fly out tourists, Yatris if needed," DGCA has told all airlines operating in Kashmir.

 

 

Latest News

Don

Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

Aug 02 | Javid Ahmad
Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Aug 02 | PTI/AFP
Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
India asks Pak for

India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
NDTV

NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Aug 02 | Agencies
Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
ED attaches Zahoor Watali

ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

Aug 02 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Gunfight rages in Shopian

Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rabiya Bashir

Amarnath yatra suspended

Yatris, tourists asked to curtail stay in Valley and return

              

 In an unprecedented security measure, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended ongoing Amarnath yatra after inputs of possible attack on yatris.
According to officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Amarnath yatra has been suspended in the interest of safety and security of the pilgrims.
The government today issued security advisory and asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir .
"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," said an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department Shaleen Kabra.
Kabra told Rising Kashmir that they have received intelligence inputs of militants planning attacks on Amaranth pilgrims. “For this reason, we issued an advisory for the Amaranth pilgrims and tourists.”
He said nothing is going to happen in the valley. The order was only for the Amarnath yatris and tourists.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan told Rising Kashmir that people should not create panic and don't pay heed to rumours.
"Forces have already cleared air, why yatris and tourists were asked to go back," he said.
Soon after the order was issued by Secretary Home Department, State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses were being deployed to evacuate people out from Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
An official at SRTC said that at least 60 buses have been rushed to Pahalgam and Gulmarg for evacuating tourists from there.
The fresh advisory led to steep hike in the airfare.
According to Travel agents in Kashmir, following the advisory, all airlines including Indigo , AirAsia, GoAir hiked the prices of tickets upto Rs 17500.
"The airfare in the morning per passenger was Rs 6500 but now it is for Rs 17500 per passenger," he said.
"Be prepared to fly extra flights to Srinagar to fly out tourists, Yatris if needed," DGCA has told all airlines operating in Kashmir.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;