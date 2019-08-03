Amarnath yatra suspended

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rabiya Bashir

Yatris, tourists asked to curtail stay in Valley and return

In an unprecedented security measure, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended ongoing Amarnath yatra after inputs of possible attack on yatris.

According to officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Amarnath yatra has been suspended in the interest of safety and security of the pilgrims.

The government today issued security advisory and asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir .

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," said an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department Shaleen Kabra.

Kabra told Rising Kashmir that they have received intelligence inputs of militants planning attacks on Amaranth pilgrims. “For this reason, we issued an advisory for the Amaranth pilgrims and tourists.”

He said nothing is going to happen in the valley. The order was only for the Amarnath yatris and tourists.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan told Rising Kashmir that people should not create panic and don't pay heed to rumours.

"Forces have already cleared air, why yatris and tourists were asked to go back," he said.

Soon after the order was issued by Secretary Home Department, State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses were being deployed to evacuate people out from Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

An official at SRTC said that at least 60 buses have been rushed to Pahalgam and Gulmarg for evacuating tourists from there.

The fresh advisory led to steep hike in the airfare.

According to Travel agents in Kashmir, following the advisory, all airlines including Indigo , AirAsia, GoAir hiked the prices of tickets upto Rs 17500.

"The airfare in the morning per passenger was Rs 6500 but now it is for Rs 17500 per passenger," he said.

"Be prepared to fly extra flights to Srinagar to fly out tourists, Yatris if needed," DGCA has told all airlines operating in Kashmir.