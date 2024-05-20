Developing Story

High Voter Turnout in Baramulla: Befitting reply to those who question Article 370 Abrogation says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the high voter turnout in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, calling it a “momentous occasion for Kashmir.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed this remarkable increase to the Modi government’s sustained efforts to ensure peace and development in the region. Shah stated, “This is a befitting reply to those who question the changes brought about after the abrogation of Article 370. The increased voter turnout reflects the strengthened confidence of the people in democracy.”

 

In a Post on X, Amit Shah said, “A momentous occasion for Kashmir!

Today, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency registered an approximately 20% higher voter turnout compared to the last Loksabha elections. Now it goes without saying that the Modi government’s endeavours to ensure peace and development in Kashmir have strengthened people’s trust in democracy.”

“It is a befitting reply to those who ask what has changed after the abrogation of Article 370”, he said.

