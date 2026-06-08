Youth Gather at Tawi Riverfront for Anti-Drug Campaign

RK News Service

JAMMU, JUNE 07: FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, in collaboration with the district administration Jammu and Jammu Smart City Limited, organised “Jammu Yuva – By the Youth, For the Youth, Against Drugs” at the Tawi Riverfront, Jammu.

The event drew the participation of over 300 youth, students, educators, community leaders, FLO members and citizens, who came together in support of a drug-free future.

The initiative was conceptualised in support of the Lieutenant Governor’s 100-Day Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and aimed to inspire young people to become advocates of a drug-free society through awareness, engagement and collective action.

The Deputy Commissioner Jammu Dr Rakesh Minhas attended as chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ansuya Jamwal was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Minhas commended FICCI FLO JKL, the district aAdministration Jammu and Jammu Smart City Limited for creating a platform that empowers youth and strengthens community participation in the fight against drug abuse.

“The youth are the driving force of our nation and initiatives like Jammu Yuva play a vital role in channelising their energy towards positive and productive pursuits. The fight against drug abuse cannot be won by the administration alone. It requires the collective efforts of families, educational institutions, civil society and most importantly our young people. I commend FICCI FLO JKL for creating a platform that inspires awareness, responsibility and hope for a drug-free future,” said Dr Minhas.

A highlight of the evening was the official launch of the Jammu Yuva Anthem by Dr Minhas. The anthem, created to mobilise young people towards a drug-free future, captured the spirit and collective resolve of Jammu’s youth and reinforced the message of hope, responsibility and positive change.

The Chairperson of FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Varsha Bansal, said: “Through this initiative, we seek to engage, inspire and empower young people to make positive choices and become agents of change in society.”

The programme featured inspiring performances, awareness messages and community engagement activities, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility in addressing substance abuse.

Also present were past Chairpersons of FICCI FLO JKL, Varuna Anand, Ruchika Gupta and Arti Choudhary.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Ms Bansal, along with Executive Committee Members Sona Mehta, Tanisha Palan and Shipra Agarwal.