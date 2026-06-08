Jammu and Kashmir

Youth Gather at Tawi Riverfront for Anti-Drug Campaign

ByRK NEWS

Jun 8, 2026

RK News Service

JAMMU, JUNE 07: FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, in collaboration with the district administration Jammu and Jammu Smart City Limited, organised “Jammu Yuva – By the Youth, For the Youth, Against Drugs” at the Tawi Riverfront, Jammu.

The event drew the participation of over 300 youth, students, educators, community leaders, FLO members and citizens, who came together in support of a drug-free future.

The initiative was conceptualised in support of the Lieutenant Governor’s 100-Day Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and aimed to inspire young people to become advocates of a drug-free society through awareness, engagement and collective action.

The Deputy Commissioner Jammu Dr Rakesh Minhas attended as chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ansuya Jamwal was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Minhas commended FICCI FLO JKL, the district aAdministration Jammu and Jammu Smart City Limited for creating a platform that empowers youth and strengthens community participation in the fight against drug abuse.

“The youth are the driving force of our nation and initiatives like Jammu Yuva play a vital role in channelising their energy towards positive and productive pursuits. The fight against drug abuse cannot be won by the administration alone. It requires the collective efforts of families, educational institutions, civil society and most importantly our young people. I commend FICCI FLO JKL for creating a platform that inspires awareness, responsibility and hope for a drug-free future,” said Dr Minhas.

A highlight of the evening was the official launch of the Jammu Yuva Anthem by Dr Minhas. The anthem, created to mobilise young people towards a drug-free future, captured the spirit and collective resolve of Jammu’s youth and reinforced the message of hope, responsibility and positive change.

The Chairperson of FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Varsha Bansal, said: “Through this initiative, we seek to engage, inspire and empower young people to make positive choices and become agents of change in society.”

The programme featured inspiring performances, awareness messages and community engagement activities, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility in addressing substance abuse.

Also present were past Chairpersons of FICCI FLO JKL, Varuna Anand, Ruchika Gupta and Arti Choudhary.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Ms Bansal, along with Executive Committee Members Sona Mehta, Tanisha Palan and Shipra Agarwal.

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Jammu and Kashmir

Northern Railway Resolves Chronic Delays of Pooja Express

Jun 8, 2026 RK NEWS
Jammu and Kashmir

BOPEE Scraps Nursing Entrance Exam After OMR Error

Jun 8, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir

Sunil Sharma Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Discusses Security, Development and Political Situation in J&K

Jun 7, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

World

Iran launches missiles at Israel, first attack since April 8 ceasefire

June 8, 2026 RK NEWS
Top Stories

SKUAST-K National Conclave :Milk, meat, eggs to drive next wave of economy in J&K: Experts

June 8, 2026 RK NEWS
Top Stories

Kaman Post along LoC Uri sees tourist surge

June 8, 2026 RK NEWS
Top Stories

Exclusive breastfeeding rate declines in J&K

June 8, 2026 RK NEWS