Sunil Sharma Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Discusses Security, Development and Political Situation in J&K

New Delhi, 7 June 2026: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and held an extensive discussion on various issues concerning the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the prevailing security scenario, law and order situation, developmental initiatives, and the overall political landscape of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sunil Sharma apprised the Union Home Minister of various issues and concerns emerging from the ground and highlighted the aspirations of the people regarding peace, progress, and effective governance.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to strengthen security, promote inclusive development, and deepen democratic institutions at the grassroots level.

Both leaders emphasized the need to further consolidate the gains achieved in recent years and ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by Sunil Sharma and assured him that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to ensuring lasting peace, strengthening security, accelerating development, and safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He reiterated that all necessary support would continue to be extended for the overall progress and prosperity of the Union Territory.

Sunil Sharma reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and working tirelessly for lasting peace, prosperity, and progress in the Union Territory.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a new era of development, transparency, and empowerment.

The meeting reflects the continued focus of the BJP leadership on ensuring peace, security, and holistic development in Jammu & Kashmir while addressing the concerns and expectations of its citizens.