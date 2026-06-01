DLSA G’bal conducts anti-tobacco awareness campaigns

Ganderbal, May 31: In observance of World No Tobacco Day 2026, a series of door-to-door awareness campaigns were conducted across various areas of District Ganderbal under the directions of the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal, through Adhikar Mitras as part of the ongoing efforts to promote public health awareness and legal literacy.

Ghulam Jeelani Raina and Amreena Naaz conducted an awareness campaign from Ganiwan to Dardwooder, educating the public about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and encouraging a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The programme highlighted the serious health risks associated with smoking and other forms of tobacco use, including cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses, while emphasizing the role of youth in spreading awareness and discouraging tobacco use.

Aasiya Mohi-ud-Din conducted a door-to-door awareness drive in the Kangan area, where residents were sensitized about the adverse effects of tobacco consumption, the importance of quitting tobacco, and the need to protect youth from tobacco addiction.

The participants were also informed about free legal aid services available through DLSA Ganderbal and were encouraged to report violations relating to the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions.

Yasir Nissar Bhat carried out an awareness campaign in the Prang area of Manigam, interacting with local residents and shopkeepers regarding the harmful effects of tobacco, smoking, and drug addiction. Shopkeepers were requested not to sell tobacco products to minors and to strictly adhere to the applicable laws and government guidelines regulating tobacco sales.

Nawaz Sharif Khatana conducted an awareness programme at Urpash Shajinagh and adjoining areas, focusing on the harmful effects of smoking, chewing tobacco, and emerging nicotine products such as vapes and nicotine pouches.

The participants were also sensitized about the 2026 World No Tobacco Day theme, “Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction,” and informed about legal provisions prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to minors and near educational institutions.

Bilal Ahmad Kumar and Gh. Nabi Tali conducted awareness programmes in Wakura, Dab, Batwina, and adjoining areas. The campaign focused on creating awareness regarding the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and sensitizing the public and shopkeepers about restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to minors and near schools. Participants were encouraged to contribute towards building a healthy and tobacco-free society.

Heaba Mushtaq conducted a similar awareness campaign in Ganderbal, while Mukhtar Ahmad Raina carried out a programme in Gund, Hanan, and adjoining areas. Both programmes focused on the health risks associated with tobacco consumption, legal safeguards under anti-tobacco laws, and the importance of protecting young people from nicotine addiction.

Bisma Bashir also conducted a door-to-door awareness campaign in Kondbal and Potermulla areas, sensitizing residents and shopkeepers regarding the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the provisions of COTPA, 2003.

During all the programmes, special emphasis was laid on preventing tobacco use among youth, creating awareness about tobacco-related diseases, ensuring compliance with anti-tobacco laws, and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The public was encouraged to become active participants in the fight against tobacco addiction and to support efforts aimed at creating a healthier and tobacco-free society.

The awareness programmes received an encouraging response from the local communities, who appreciated the efforts of DLSA Ganderbal in spreading awareness regarding public health, legal rights, and social responsibility at the grassroots level.