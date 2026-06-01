Kashmir

CID CI District Doda bids farewell to ASI Mohd Sikandar Butt

ByRK NEWS

Jun 1, 2026

Doda, May 31: A warm and heartfelt farewell was accorded to Mohd Sikandar Butt, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), on his retirement from CID CI District Doda after rendering more than 36 years of dedicated and distinguished service in the department.

A farewell function was organized at District Police Lines (DPL) Doda, where officials and staff of CID CI District Doda gathered to honor the retiring ASI and acknowledge his invaluable contributions to the organization.

Family members, friends and colleagues were also present on the occasion.

Speakers at the function lauded Mohd Sikandar Butt for his sincerity, professionalism, commitment to duty and exemplary conduct throughout his long and successful career. They highlighted his dedication and service to the department, which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

On behalf of the CID department, officials and staff extended their heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to the retiring ASI for a healthy, happy and prosperous post-retirement life.

As a mark of respect and appreciation for his exemplary service, the CID department presented Mohammad Sikandar Butt with a special gift during the farewell ceremony.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohammad Sikandar Butt thanked the department and his colleagues for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout his service career.

By RK NEWS

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