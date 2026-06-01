DC Anantnag attends ongoing Holy Adhikmas Kumbh at Mattan, interacts with devotees

· Stresses seamless facilities for ease, convenience of pilgrims

Anantnag, May 31: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, on Sunday visited Mattan and attended the ongoing Holy Adhikmas Kumbh 2026 alongside the representatives of Shri Martand Tirath Trust (SMTT) and a large congregation of devotees.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Tariq Ahmad Malik, Tehsildar Mattan, senior officers of line departments and other concerned officials.

Notably, the month-long religious congregation which commenced on May 17, is witnessing participation of devotees from different parts of the country. The pilgrims are visiting the revered place including the Holy Temple as well as the nearby Sacred River with enthusiasm and religious fervor to pay their obesiance and perform traditional rituals and prayers.

During the visit, the DC attended the celebrations and ceremoniously participated in the rituals alongside the devotees. Interacting with them, the DC stated that the place has long stood as a great symbol of brotherhood and communal harmony, defining the region’s shared heritage. He appreciated the spirit of unity among the people and urged everyone to continue preserving the rich cultural and religious heritage of the area.

On the occasion, the DC reviewed the arrangements and impressed upon the concerned departments to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to the devotees in a smooth and uninterrupted manner. He instructed that all efforts be made to facilitate devotees enabling them to undertake a safe and comfortable pilgrimage.

The DC observed that the Holy Adhikmas Kumbh is not only a significant religious occasion but also presents apt opportunity to showcase the district’s hospitality so the pilgrims leave with pleasant and lasting memories. He stressed upon the officers to ensure that all arrangements remain functional and effective on the ground.

Reiterating district administration’s commitment for smooth conduct of the event, Dr. Bilal directed all departments to make sustained efforts, remain vigilant, address the grievances promptly and provide best possible facilities to the devotees during their stay.

He urged officers to work in close coordination with the Shri Martand Tirath Trust and other stakeholders for the successful culmination of the Holy Adhikmas Kumbh.

The devotees expressed gratitude to the district administration for extending proper support during the holy days.